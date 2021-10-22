Subaru and MLS Soccer Team Host New Make a Dog’s Day Fest

Dubbed “Make A Dog’s Day Fest,” the day-long event invites dog-lovers, dog-owners and local pet organizations to Subaru Park, home of the Philadelphia Union, to celebrate their furry friends. For those looking to take home a furry friend of their own, Make a Dog’s Day Fest will include a dog adoption fair in partnership with local pet organizations. Visitors can meet more than 100 dogs available for adoption* and if interested in providing a loving home for a pet, will have adoption fees covered. The event will feature, food, games, performances and a one-mile dog dash where pups can run, walk and wag to win prizes.

“Anyone who owns a dog knows that they go above and beyond to make our day better. This year, we at Subaru decided to return the favor with a day dedicated to pampering and having fun with pups at Subaru Park,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President of Marketing, Subaru of America, Inc. “We look forward to a fantastic day with our friends – human and canine – in the greater Philadelphia area and encourage any prospective dog adopters to stop by and meet a potential new best friend.”

“Based on the success from the dog adoption program on Union game days, we know Make a Dog’s Day Fest will be a blast for dog-lovers and pets alike,” said Tim McDermott, Philadelphia Union President. “As a community-first minded organization, it is important for us to find ways to give back and improve the lives of dogs and families in the Philadelphia area.”

Make a Dog’s Day Fest will take place at Subaru Park (2502 Seaport Dr. Chester, PA 19013) between 10a.m. EST and 4p.m. EST. Those interested in attending must register prior to arriving at philadelphiaunion.com/form/subaru-dog-day-fest.

The Make a Dog’s Day Fest event is part of the automaker’s Subaru Loves Pets initiative, which is dedicated to helping to support pets in need.

*Dog adoptions cannot happen on-site at Subaru Park and anyone interested in adopting any of the dogs on site will have to go to the pet organization shelter to complete the adoption process.