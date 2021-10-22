24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Learn About Medicare Today in Free Online Webinar

27 mins ago
by editor
2 min read
Baby boomers who are aging in to Medicare or want to explore their options can attend a virtual seminar from the comfort of their own home.

The Toledo Clinic and Wood Health Company are offering a Virtual Medicare Shop & Compare Expo, 11 a.m EST, Thursday, Oct. 28. The webinar is a great opportunity for seniors to learn more about the differences in Medicare and Medicare Advantage and the various choices available to them. To register: IndependenceHealthSeniorCareAdvantage.com

The webinar will include several sessions, including a physician panel entitled:  “The Benefits of Value-Based Healthcare”, Medicare 101 sessions, insurance company and broker presentations, and inspirational comments from Toledo 60 Strong Ambassadors, who have overcome health obstacles and other challenges and will offer encouraging words about living life to its fullest. 

Don’t worry if you miss the webinar. From Oct. 29 until December 7, you can still log on by going to IndependenceHealthSeniorCareAdvantage.com to watch the online Medicare information program.

The Toledo Clinic and Wood Health Company are hosting the event and will have representatives available to answer questions about Independence Health Senior Care Advantage, a new program that expands the cooperation and coordination between physicians and the health insurance plans providing coverage for senior patients. Independence Health Senior Care Advantage is not a new Medicare Advantage plan — rather it is a new approach to care delivery. Under this program, patients have more flexibility, but still have access to the quality care provided by their physicians.

