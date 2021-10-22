Latin America Airbnb New Top 12 Favorites

This is a region full of culture, history and great tourist attractions that in recent years has increased in popularity amongst travelers from the United States. In addition, having an extensive Latino community, there has always been a trend of trips to the region to develop and maintain family relationships which are necessary today more than ever.

According to data from Airbnb, the Latin American region has become a trend for travelers from the US. Based on the number of searches made on the platform, the top 12 most popular Latin cities are:

1. San Juan, Puerto Rico

2. Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

3. Tulum, Mexico

4. Cancun, Mexico

5. Mexico City, Mexico

6. Bahamas

7. Playa del Carmen, México

8. Ensenada, Mexico

9. Medellin, Colombia

10. Puerto Penasco, Mexico

11. Aruba

12. Cartagena de Indias, Colombia

When it comes to the summer period, the most popular destinations were beaches, especially in Mexico where Playa del Carmen and Ensenada were trending destinations in 2021, rising 6 positions compared to 2019, as well as Tulum, which went from number 7 to number 3 in the list, based on the number of searches. City destinations also stand out from the list, including Mexico City and Medellín, both recognized for their high cultural offer.

The region represents an accessible option for North American visitors with an average cost per night of less than 150 USD.

“Not only are US travelers looking for destinations that offer cultural attractions and tropical beach escapes, but many from the Latinx community are looking to reconnect with their roots and visit their place of origin to see parents, grandparents and extended family. Airbnb offers the possibility of finding accommodations in both large and small cities in all parts of the region,” said Stephanie Ruiz, Director of Communication for Latin America.