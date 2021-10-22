Kerala Tourism: Clean Up Chaliyar River Paddle Now

The three-day paddling event organized by Jellyfish Watersports in association with Kerala Tourism promotes an eco-friendly watersports experience that connects younger and grownups. The 68-km paddle will start from Nilambur, located at the foothills of the Western ghats in Malappuram. It will conclude at Beypore in the Kozhikode district, where the river meets with the Arabian Sea.

COVID safety protocols will be followed throughout the event and a COVID vaccination certificate is a prerequisite to participate in the event. This year, given the situation, this event will be promoted as a phoenix event to boost tourism activities in Kerala. The event will offer an expedition, camping, and a source to the sea paddling experience, using kayaks, SUPs, rafts, and this year on the third day, the organizers are introducing sculling (rowers) and dinghy sailboats making it a wider range of non-motorized, human-powered watercraft used – something new to look forward to and to experience.

The Chaliyar River Paddle offers opportunities at various levels from beginners to non-swimmers to well-established water sports enthusiasts, nature lovers, tourists, children, and people from all walks of life. The event naturally promotes Kerala’s rivers, their beauty, authentic Malabar cuisine, and offers a unique opportunity to meet like-minded individuals. Local music bands will be joining hands to promote their talent and offer a relaxing evening to paddlers. Food will be catered by the best local restaurants such as Calicut Paragon.

“Chaliyar River Paddle has been focused on saving our rivers from urban pollution and promot[ing] recreational kayaking for everyone. It is a plastic negative event, hence the paddlers will help clean the river while kayaking. We have partnered with a local NGO who will provide the participants a collection bag and carry the waste to their recycling and waste management facility. They will also educate participants on proper segregation, responsible consumption, and waste management. It is all about getting the Kerala tourism sector to bounce back from the COVID pandemic along with spreading awareness about the environment and particularly the rampant plastic pollution in the river,” said Kaushiq Kodithodika, Founder of Jellyfish Water Sports.

More information, including event registration information, may be found here.