St. Kitts & Nevis approves Antigen test for departing travelers

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Approved labs at this time are: The Joseph N. France Laboratory; Next Gen Laboratory; Avalon Laboratory and Quality Diagnostics. 

  • Antigen test would be offered to outgoing air travelers whose countries accept approved rapid testing upon return from international destinations.
  • The Federation has removed the exit testing requirement for travelers whose countries of origin do not require return testing. 
  • The exit tests will be taken at the visitors “Travel Approved” hotel or accommodation solely by a Ministry of Health approved health professional.

St. Kitts & Nevis announced yesterday, October 20, 2021, that the Antigen test would be offered to outgoing air travelers whose countries accept approved rapid testing upon return from international destinations. The Federation has removed the exit testing requirement for travelers whose countries of origin do not require return testing. 

The exit tests will be taken at the visitors “Travel Approved” hotel or accommodation solely by a Ministry of Health approved health professional 48 – 72 hours prior to departure, with samples tested in a certified local lab. Scheduling of the test must be through the hotel concierge at the respective “Travel Approved” hotels; travelers staying in villas, condos and/or private homes are advised to contact the COVID-19 taskforce hotline 311 or [email protected] to schedule their test. Please note the tests are at the traveler’s cost with cost ranging between USD 50.00 and USD 55.00.

Approved labs at this time are: The Joseph N. France Laboratory; Next Gen Laboratory; Avalon Laboratory and Quality Diagnostics. 

For entry into entry into the Federation of St. Kitts & Nevis, all Travel Protocols and Requirements remain in place, including the submission of negative test results from an RT PCR test 72 hours prior to arrival.

Visitors are reminded to regularly check the St. Kitts Tourism Authority and Nevis Tourism Authority websites for updates and information. 

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

