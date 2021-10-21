Wellbeing Magazine features Ken Kladouris

Earlier this year, Ken Kladouris announced the launch of his much anticipated online course entitled “Stillness to Success.”

The course is designed to offer a series of lessons aimed at helping individuals tune inwards in order to tap into their full potential.

Entrepreneur Ken Kladouris chose to develop this offering after investing many years in self-development, understanding how to help men and women elevate themselves, mind, body and soul. Part of Ken’s journey includes retreats in prolonged silence, with his third and most recent retreat and its lessons learned shared with Wellbeing Magazine.

This annual silent retreat has been a break through event and Ken looks forward to hosting silent retreats next year with graduates of his program.

“It’s true what they say – the journey to self-awareness gets better with each investment in the process. I look forward to sharing even deeper insights about my last retreat in silence with course members of Stillness to Success.”

–Ken Kladouris