Wire News Services

Carbon offset offer with rapid rewards bonus points launched by Southwest Airlines

55 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Southwest Airlines Co. has partnered with CHOOOSE to launch a carbon offset offer that allows Customers to earn 10 Rapid Rewards® bonus points per dollar contributed to help Southwest® offset its carbon emissions, up to a maximum of 500 Rapid Rewards bonus points per month.

Starting today, Customers can contribute funds for the purchase of offsets for Southwest at Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon, and for every dollar a Customer contributes toward offsetting carbon emissions, Southwest will match the contribution.

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

