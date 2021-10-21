Carbon offset offer with rapid rewards bonus points launched by Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co. has partnered with CHOOOSE to launch a carbon offset offer that allows Customers to earn 10 Rapid Rewards® bonus points per dollar contributed to help Southwest® offset its carbon emissions, up to a maximum of 500 Rapid Rewards bonus points per month.

Starting today, Customers can contribute funds for the purchase of offsets for Southwest at Southwest.com/wannaoffsetcarbon, and for every dollar a Customer contributes toward offsetting carbon emissions, Southwest will match the contribution.