Chinese travelers are ready and anxious to fly again

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

More than half of survey respondents said that they are ready to travel out of mainland China once borders are open, with Southeast Asia being the top region of choice, followed by Europe, Australia/New Zealand and East Asia.

  • Two thirds of Chinese travelers have taken a domestic flight since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • 81 percent of survey respondents say they plan to fly t least once within next 12 months.
  • Of those planning to travel, 73% will travel for leisure, with only 24% planning business trips.

According to the latest travel industry survey, 96% of travelers in China are ready and are planning on traveling by air in the near future.

81% of the survey respondents say they plan to fly at least once within the next 12 months and 50% plan to fly by this autumn.

Of those planning to travel, 73% stated it was for leisure with only 24% planning business travel.

The pent-up demand is also reflected in China’s passenger traffic, which is showing signs of a strong recovery. As of September 2021, China traffic was at 87% of 2019 levels — way ahead the rest of Asia (42%).

The survey revealed that two thirds (66%) of Chinese travelers have taken a domestic flight since the start of the pandemic. The schedules data reveal domestic travel in Q4 is primed to outpace pre-pandemic levels, growing by some 15% compared to Q4 2019.

Following months of restrictions triggered by China’s Zero-COVID policy, increased demand for a major return to international and regional travel is obvious.

More than half (61%) of survey respondents said that they are ready to travel out of mainland China once borders are open, with Southeast Asia being the top region of choice, followed by Europe, Australia/New Zealand and East Asia.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

