Chinese travelers are ready and anxious to fly again.

Two thirds of Chinese travelers have taken a domestic flight since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the latest travel industry survey, 96% of travelers in China are ready and are planning on traveling by air in the near future.

81% of the survey respondents say they plan to fly at least once within the next 12 months and 50% plan to fly by this autumn.

Of those planning to travel, 73% stated it was for leisure with only 24% planning business travel.

The pent-up demand is also reflected in China’s passenger traffic, which is showing signs of a strong recovery. As of September 2021, China traffic was at 87% of 2019 levels — way ahead the rest of Asia (42%).

The survey revealed that two thirds (66%) of Chinese travelers have taken a domestic flight since the start of the pandemic. The schedules data reveal domestic travel in Q4 is primed to outpace pre-pandemic levels, growing by some 15% compared to Q4 2019.

Following months of restrictions triggered by China’s Zero-COVID policy, increased demand for a major return to international and regional travel is obvious.

More than half (61%) of survey respondents said that they are ready to travel out of mainland China once borders are open, with Southeast Asia being the top region of choice, followed by Europe, Australia/New Zealand and East Asia.