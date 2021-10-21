Sale of Samsung smartphones banned in Russia.

Samsung may appeal Russian court’s decision within one month of the date of its adoption.

Sale of 61 models of Samsung smartphones was has been prohibited in Russian Federation due to a patent dispute on the use of the Samsung Pау service.

The Moscow Arbitration Court has issued a ruling banning the Russian subsidiary of Samsung Electronics from selling a bulk of Samsung smartphone models in Russia.

According to the operative part of the additional ruling of the first-instance court, the supply and sale of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung Galaxy Fold, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, Samsung Galaxy S21, Samsung Galaxy S21+, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung Galaxy S20, Samsung Galaxy S20+, Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S10e, Samsung Galaxy S10, Samsung Galaxy S10+, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung Galaxy S9, Samsung Galaxy S9+, Samsung Galaxy S8 models and some others are prohibited.

The decision may be appealed within one month of the date of its adoption.

In July, the Moscow Arbitration Court ruled in favor of Squin SA, a Swiss company suing Samsung Electronics Rus Company over the protection of exclusive patent rights, and banned the operation of the payment service Samsung Pay.

Samsung Pay was launched in August 2015 and appeared in Russia a year later. According to the National Agency for Financial Research as of March 2021, 32% of Russians among users of mobile payment services use Google Pay, Apple Pay – 30%, Samsung Pay – 17%.

According to the latest data, the sales of used smartphones in Russia increased by 20% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.