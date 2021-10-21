24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Fraport AG successfully places promissory note

2021-10-21
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Today’s promissory note issue increases the amount of new financing raised by Fraport AG during 2021 to nearly €2.9 billion. Thus, the Group now has a total of about €4.5 billion in liquidity funds as well as secured and unused credit lines.

  • Offered for terms of five and seven-and-a-half years, the note was issued in four tranches. 
  • Due to strong demand, the total issue volume was raised markedly from the initially envisaged volume of €200 million.
  • Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen and UniCredit Bank AG acted as the joint lead arranger for Fraport’s note loan issue.

Fraport AG successfully placed a promissory note totaling €500 million today (October 21). Offered for terms of five and seven-and-a-half years, the note was issued in four tranches. Due to strong demand from German and international investors, the total issue volume was raised markedly from the initially envisaged volume of €200 million. The issue was made at the lower end of the price spread.

Fraport AG’s executive board member for finance and controlling (CFO), Prof. Dr. Matthias Zieschang, said: “We are very pleased with the extremely high demand from investors for our promissory note. This is another clear vote of confidence in the Fraport Group. Moreover, it confirms that we are on the right track. Thanks to our consistent liquidity management, we have surmounted the peak of the coronavirus pandemic – and we will also be able to make the necessary investments for the future.”

Today’s promissory note issue increases the amount of new financing raised by Fraport AG during 2021 to nearly €2.9 billion. Thus, the Group now has a total of about €4.5 billion in liquidity funds as well as secured and unused credit lines. 

Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen and UniCredit Bank AG acted as the joint lead arranger for Fraport’s note loan issue.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

