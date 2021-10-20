24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Bahamas Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Caribbean Culture Government News Hospitality Industry News Responsible Sustainability News Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Bahamas-Based Coral Vita Wins Prestigious Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

54 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation update on COVID-19
The Bahamas
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation congratulates Grand-Bahama based enterprise Coral Vita on winning the prestigious Prince William’s one-million-pound Earthshot Prize at Alexandra Palace, in London this past Sunday. The Earthshot Prize of £1 million is awarded by the Royal Foundation to five winners each year for their innovative solutions to environmental challenges. Prizes are awarded in five categories: “Protect and Restore Nature,” “Revive Our Oceans,” “Clean Our Air,” “Build a Waste-Free World” and “Fix Our Climate.” Among the first ever five Prize Winners, the Coral Vita team was awarded the £1 million prize in the “Revive Our Oceans” category.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. A scientific initiative based on the island of Grand Bahama has received global recognition for its impact to remedy effects of global warming on oceans of the world.
  2. Coral Vita is able to grow coral up to 50 times faster than it grows in nature, while boosting resilience against acidifying and warming oceans.
  3. The facility doubles as a marine education center and has gained renown as a tourist attraction.

Upon receiving the news of the Earthshot Prize awarded to Coral Vita, Director General of the Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation Joy Jibrilu stated, “As a country, it gives us immense pride that a scientific initiative based on the island of Grand Bahama has received global recognition for its impact to remedy the effects of global warming on the oceans of the world.”

In 2018, Sam Teicher and Gator Halpern, founders of Coral Vita, built a coral farm in Grand Bahama to fight climate change in The Bahamas. The facility doubles as a marine education center and has gained renown as a tourist attraction. One year after launching this facility, Hurricane Dorian devastated the island of Grand Bahama, which strengthened the company’s resolve to save our coral reefs. Using breakthrough methods, Coral Vita is able to grow coral up to 50 times faster than it grows in nature, while boosting resilience against acidifying and warming oceans. These scientific breakthrough methods made Coral Vita the perfect candidate for the Earthshot Prize.

The Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Earthshot Prize was developed in 2021. The goal of the award is to incentivize change and help to repair the planet over the next ten years.

Each year, for the next ten years, five prizes of one million pounds each will be awarded to environmental enthusiasts, in hope to provide 50 solutions to the world’s greatest environmental problems by 2030. Over 750 nominations from all regions of the world were screened for the prestigious global award. There were three finalists in each of the five categories.  All fifteen finalists will be supported by The Earthshot Prize Global Alliance, a network of philanthropies, NGOs, and private sector businesses around the world who will help scale their solutions.

For more information on Earthshot click here.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment