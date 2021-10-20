24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Kenya ends its lengthy dusk-to-dawn COVID-19 curfew

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

“We are not yet out of the woods and we must therefore continue to observe the containment measures … to sustain the gains we are making and guarantee the full re-opening of our economy,” Kenyatta said.

  • Kenya’s nationwide dusk-to-dawn coronavirus curfew, in force since March 2020, officially ends.
  • Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta announces immediate lifting of the country’s COVID-19 curfew.
  • Kenya, which has a population of 54 million, has reported 252,199 cases of COVID-19 and 5,233 deaths, according to the latest government figures.

Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta announced that the country’s nationwide dusk-to-dawn curfew that has been in place since March 2020 to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, has been lifted.

The president announced government’s decision to lift the curfew today to cheers and applause at an event to mark Mashujaa Day, a public holiday to honor those who contributed to the country’s independence struggle.

According to President Kenyatta, COVID-19 infection rates had subsided, with less than 5 percent of tests each day proving positive.

Kenya, which has a population of 54 million, has reported 252,199 cases of COVID-19 and 5,233 deaths but vaccination rates remain low, with only 4.6 percent of the adult population fully inoculated, according to the latest official data.

President Kenyatta said that congregations attending churches and other religious institutions could now increase to two-thirds of capacity, up from a third previously, although everyone should still adhere to other rules, such as wearing face masks.

“We are not yet out of the woods and we must therefore continue to observe the containment measures … to sustain the gains we are making and guarantee the full re-opening of our economy,” Kenyatta said.

The president also instructed government officials to ensure a fill-and-finish plant for COVID-19 vaccines started operating in Kenya by April next year.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

