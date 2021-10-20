Hawaii hotels see decrease in revenue and occupancy.

Hawaii hotel RevPAR down 13.5% in September 2021 compared to September 2019 due to lower occupancy.

Hawaii hotels are still leading the nation in RevPAR and ADR.

Through the first nine months of 2021, Hawaii hotel performance statewide continued to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaii hotels statewide reported substantially higher revenue per available room (RevPAR), average daily rate (ADR), and occupancy in September 2021 compared to September 2020 when the State’s quarantine order for travelers due to the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in dramatic declines for the hotel industry. When compared to September 2019, statewide ADR was higher in September 2021 but RevPAR was lower due to less occupancy.

According to the Hawaii Hotel Performance Report published by the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), statewide RevPAR in September 2021 was $168 (+442.6%), with ADR at $304 (+102.7%) and occupancy of 55.2 percent (+34.6 percentage points) compared to September 2020. Compared with September 2019, RevPAR was 13.5 percent lower, driven by lower occupancy (-23.8 percentage points) which could not be offset by increased ADR (+23.7%).

“Hawaii’s hotel industry saw a decrease in September RevPAR and occupancy statewide compared to September 2019, in part due to the effects of the Delta variant that stymied travel demand,” said John De Fries, HTA president and CEO. “This reminds us that the pandemic is not over and we must remain vigilant to keep our communities safe and economic recovery on track.”

The report’s findings utilized data compiled by STR, Inc., which conducts the largest and most comprehensive survey of hotel properties in the Hawaiian Islands. For September, the survey included 144 properties representing 46,094 rooms, or 85.4 percent of all lodging properties and 86.0 percent of operating lodging properties with 20 rooms or more in the Hawaiian Islands, including those offering full service, limited service, and condominium hotels. Vacation rental and timeshare properties were not included in this survey.

In September 2021, passengers arriving from out-of-state could bypass the State’s mandatory 10-day self-quarantine if they were fully vaccinated in the United States or with a valid negative COVID-19 NAAT test result from a Trusted Testing Partner prior to their departure through the Safe Travels program. On August 23, 2021, Hawaii Governor David Ige urged travelers to curtail non-essential travel until the end of October 2021 due to the Delta variant resulting in the state’s health care system being overburdened.