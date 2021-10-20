24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Toronto’s Entertainment District welcomed new King Blue Hotel

30 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Northland Properties celebrates an impressive company milestone with the opening of King Blue Hotel Toronto, marking the hospitality company’s first hotel property in Toronto’s dynamic downtown core.

A contemporary-modern luxury boutique hotel inspired by a district that invites people to explore some of the city’s most beautiful restaurants, coolest bars, and sports and entertainment attractions. 

King Blue Hotel Toronto perfectly complements this lively neighborhood while also paying tribute to Toronto’s deeply-rooted history, with the hotel’s front-facing exterior built from the original six stories of the Canadian Westinghouse Company Building.

