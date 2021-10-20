New VP of Sales announced by iN2L

iN2L, the leading provider of personalized digital engagement solutions for senior living, is proud to announce the addition of Tim Jones as its new VP of Sales. In his role, Jones will report to Lisa Taylor, CEO of iN2L, to drive the organization’s growth-oriented sales strategy and help convey its long-term value proposition to the broader senior living market.

“We are excited to welcome Tim to the team as we further our mission to improve on the aging experience,” said Taylor. “As the market leader in senior living engagement solutions, we need a dynamic and visionary sales leader like Tim to launch us into our next phase of growth. His deep expertise in operationalizing strategic sales methodologies will be invaluable to iN2L.”

Tim brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare technology sales to iN2L. His expansive sales strategy focuses equally on driving explosive new business growth, while developing active account management and client retention programs. Most recently, as VP of Enterprise Sales at Relias, Tim oversaw long-term business development planning and strategy.

“Partly due to the pandemic, partly due to changing sensibilities, the senior living market is in an incredible period of innovation and flux,” said Jones. “There is so much potential for growth – especially as driven by the way digital engagement solutions can foster greater levels of connection, satisfaction, and well-being among community residents. I am honored to help grow iN2L’s reach as they innovate new ways to nurture meaningful relationships and personal fulfillment among our senior population.”

With an emphasis on true value creation, Jones’ sales philosophy is rooted in delivering continuous implementation, process, and engagement improvements. His approach centers on investing in strong personal relationships, especially between the client point of contact, customer success, and sales.

“Tim sets the bar high. His strength lies in lifting his own team to even higher levels of success,” said Taylor. “We are eager to see how his unique leadership skills enhance our ability to deliver new levels of customer experience.”