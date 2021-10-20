New illy art collection signed by Mona Hatoum launched by illycaffè

illycaffè presents the new illy Art Collection and, for the first time, matching decorated cans signed by Mona Hatoum.

With an artistic background spanning four decades, visual artist Mona Hatoum is internationally recognized for her poetic and political oeuvre, which is realized in a diverse and often unconventional range of media, including installation, sculpture, video, photography and works on paper.

Hatoum first became widely known in the mid-1980s for a series of performances and video works that focus intensely on the body.

Since the early 1990s her work has shifted towards large-scale installations and sculptures that aim to engage the viewer in conflicting emotions of desire and revulsion, fear and fascination.

Since then, she continues to develop a language in which familiar, domestic everyday objects are often transformed into foreign, surreal or threatening things.