IceCure Medical entered into an initial distribution agreement with Mobile SCANMED Systems SP. z o.o.

IceCure Medical Ltd., developer of the next generation minimally invasive cryoablation technology that destroys tumors by freezing, today announced that it has entered into an initial distribution agreement with Mobile SCANMED Systems SP. z o.o. to exclusively sell the Company’s ProSense™ Cryoablation System and disposables in Poland. Within twelve months of signing the initial distribution agreement, the parties expect to enter into a long-term exclusive distribution agreement.

“We are excited to announce the initial agreement with Mobile SCANMED Systems to distribute our ProSense Cryoablation System in Poland, expanding our reach in the European Union (the “EU”), where our system is currently approved under CE mark. This agreement builds on the distribution network we’ve established over the past year and is a part of our mission to bring this technology to all geographies,” commented Eyal Shamir, Chief Executive Officer of IceCure. “The Polish healthcare system is known for providing advanced cancer treatment and adopting new therapies and technologies. As breast cancer continues to be one of the most common types of cancer among Polish women, with a reported 24,644 women diagnosed in 20201, Poland has joined the global effort to increase breast cancer screening in order to diagnose and treat patients at earlier stages. We believe this campaign fits well with our system’s ability to treat patients earlier and without surgery by destroying malignant tumors. In addition, our technology also offers a minimaly invasive alternative to surgery for treating cancer in other organs, including the kidney, lung, and bone.”

“The Mobile SCANMED Systems team continues to deliver on our mission to provide Polish healthcare providers access to the best and the latest medical technologies from around the world. Today’s agreement will bring the ProSense Cryoablation System’s innovative cryoablation technology to breast cancer patients across Poland. The ProSense Cryoablation System is capable of destroying tumors safely, quickly, and painlessly, without the need for surgery,” stated Marcin Weksler, Chief Executive Officer of Mobile SCANMED Systems.

Under the terms of the initial distribution agreement, Mobile SCANMED Systems shall be responsible to address all requirements to sell the ProSense Cryoablation System in Poland. Mobile SCANMED Systems may solely sell in Poland the ProSense Cryoblation System products and consumables purchased from IceCure. Following signing of the initial distribution agreement, Mobile SCANMED Systems shall also place an initial purchase order which amounts to approximately $100,000.