24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Wire News Services

Delivery of first Cummins powered truck to Penske Truck Leasing commemorated by Hino Trucks

49 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Harry Johnson

Earlier this year, Hino announced their intent to produce medium- and heavy-duty Hino trucks with Cummins engines for sale in North America by the end of 2021. This month, Hino delivered the first of these vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing at a ceremony in their plant in Mineral Wells, WV as start of production ramps up.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Earlier this year, Hino announced their intent to produce medium- and heavy-duty Hino trucks with Cummins engines for sale in North America by the end of 2021. This month, Hino delivered the first of these vehicles to Penske Truck Leasing at a ceremony in their plant in Mineral Wells, WV as start of production ramps up.

“We opened the doors of our new manufacturing facility in Mineral Wells a couple of years ago to support increased demand and product configurations.  Today, we are able to leverage this state-of-the-art manufacturing capability to be innovative and meet the needs of our customers.  It’s exciting to see the first of such innovations go to Penske Truck Leasing who has been a long-time partner of Hino Trucks.,” said Bob Petz, Sr. Vice President of Vehicle and Parts Sales for Hino Trucks.

Members of Hino Trucks and Cummins were on hand as they presented Paul Rosa, Senior Vice President of Procurement and Fleet Planning for Penske Truck Leasing, with the key to the first truck.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Hino and they have been a trusted supplier of high-quality trucks within our truck leasing and truck rental fleets for over two decades. We look forward to incorporating these vehicles into our fleet and we continue to appreciate the outstanding support Hino provides,” said Rosa.

“The quick integration of Cummins B6.7 and L9 engines into the Hino L & XL Series trucks is a testament to the flexibility and collaboration between our teams,” said Amy Boerger, Cummins’ Vice President and General Manager, North America On Highway. “We’d like to congratulate Hino Trucks on the start of production, and Penske Truck Leasing on taking possession of the first Hino L Series powered by Cummins.”

The truck delivered is a 22MY L Series, powered with a Cummins B6.7 engine and is part of Hino’s line-up of Class 6 & 7 conventional trucks that have an industry reputation for providing the lowest cost of ownership in its class and new safety features.  Hino Trucks was recently awarded Price Digests highest retained value award for the highly competitive Medium Duty Trucks with Conventional Cab & Chassis category.   Hino’s L Series also has an entire suite of safety systems including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Collision Mitigation System (CMS) Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Active Cruise Control (ACC) and a driver’s seatbelt sensor to protect customers mile after mile.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment