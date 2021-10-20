24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Wire News Services

Global smart home market to grow to $137.9 billion in next 5 years

57 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Harry Johnson

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Smart Home Market – By Product (Smart Kitchen, Security & Access Control, Lighting Control, Home Healthcare, HVAC Control, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020-2026”. According to the report, the smart home market size is expected to reach USD 137.9 billion by 2026 from USD 85.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Smart Home Market – By Product (Smart Kitchen, Security & Access Control, Lighting Control, Home Healthcare, HVAC Control, And Others): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020-2026”. According to the report, the smart home market size is expected to reach USD 137.9 billion by 2026 from USD 85.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

As per analysts at Zion Market Research, the major growth booster for the smart home market comprises increasing awareness amongst users about energy consumption, rising disposable income in developing nations, growing the aging population, and government programs among others. Apart from this, increasing demand for home healthcare is powering the development of the smart home market. On the other hand, long device replacement cycles and high costs parried with restricted user demand are top challenges curbing the smart home market from shifting to the mass adoption stage from the early-adopter stage.

Nonetheless, new product launches by the market players are increasing the rivalry thereby boosting the development of the smart home market. For example, in August 2018, Philips Hue declared a number of new smart lights driving the development of the global smart home market.

Segmentation of smart home market is carried out based on region and product. The products segments in the smart home market are the home healthcare, smart kitchen, HVAC control, lighting control, and others. Light control grabbed the biggest share in the smart home market owing to lowered electricity usage in homes. Lighting sensors regulate the intensity of artificial light as per the natural light intensity, therefore lowering the power usage and boosting smart home market.

North America grabbed the biggest share of the smart home market owing to increase in population and rise in the demand of home health care. Europe is one more leading smart home market as it chases North America. Government initiatives in North America comprise remotely controlling power meters, gas, and water to go with ease into the smart grid. Energy & cost saving, aging population, convenience, security, government initiatives, and reduced carbon emissions are the major boosters that are driving the smart home market development in the years to come. Asia Pacific is also planned to show noteworthy development in the smart home market in years to come.

The prominent companies in the smart home market are Siemens AG, Legrand, Ingersoll-Rand plc, Johnson Controls Inc., Acuity Brands, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, United Technologies Corporation, ABB Ltd., Nest Labs, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Crestron Electronics, and Honeywell International Inc. among others. These players are claimed to augment the global smart home market.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment