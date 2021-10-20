Hawaii Reopens to Visitors for Pleasure Travel Starting November 1

The Governor stated that they are encouraged by what they’ve seen over the last several weeks with the continuing trend of lower case counts. The Hawaii health care system has responded, the state now has the ability to move forward with economic recovery. Ige declared it is now safe for fully vaccinated residents and visitors to resume non-essential travel to and within the State of Hawaii.

Whether a tourist or a resident, travelers who have been vaccinated and want to travel domestically and interisland just for fun – or for business – are welcome again to Hawaii.

The Governor explained: “I think we are all encouraged by what we’ve seen over the last several weeks with the continuing trend of lower case counts. Our hospitals are doing better, and we have fewer COVID patients in them. Most importantly, our health care system has responded, and we have the ability to move forward with economic recovery. Because of this, it is now safe for fully vaccinated residents and visitors to resume non-essential travel to and within the State of Hawaii.”

It was just 3 weeks ago that Governor Ige had made a plea to tourists to wait until later to visit. At that time he stated that emergency orders to regulate travel would remain in place for at least another 2 months.

A coalition of representatives from the travel, tourism, hospitality sectors as well as retail operators, air and ground transport, and more have been pushing for a November 1 reopening along with the President and CEO of the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association, Mr. Mufi Hanneman.

The Chief said: “While we recognize that there are still details that need to be sorted out—paying special mind to input from the county mayors and information provided by the healthcare community and the business sector—this announcement is an important first step toward getting our economy moving again safely and judiciously. We look forward to working with Gov. Ige and his administration to shape a clear message to prospective travelers that Hawaii is open for business and travel can once again be booked with confidence.”

As Hawaii Island Mayor Mitch Roth put it, the Aloha State wants “healthy, vaccinated travelers to return to Hawaii as soon as possible.”

