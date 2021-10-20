United Airlines Announces New Non-Stop Flight from the U.S. to Jordan

A recent survey the Jordan Tourism Board completed indicated that 2022 is poised to break travel records to DC. 65 percent of trade operators in the United States have travel bookings in the fall of 2021 to Jordan, compared to only 15 percent the season prior. With clear COVID protocols in place throughout the country, travelers should feel at ease visiting Jordan.

“We are excited to launch the new capital to capital, Washington DC to Amman, service, making it easier to connect more people to Jordan and the rich heritage and culture that the country has to offer,” shared Patrick Quayle, Senior Vice President International Network and Alliances.

The announcement from United shows the airline’s confidence in the destination as international travel starts to pick up after the devastation of the pandemic. The move also supports a recent survey the Jordan Tourism Board completed that indicated that 2022 is poised to break travel records to the destination. The survey also showed that 65 percent of trade operators in the United States had travel bookings in the fall of 2021, compared to only 15 percent the season prior.

“We are excited to welcome the legacy carrier to Jordan to help open up business between the two capitals Washington DC and Amman. We always welcome American travelers to the Kingdom to experience the incredible culture and the diversity Jordan has to offer.” Shared Abed Al Razzaq Arabiyat, Managing Director of the Jordan Tourism Board.

“We are looking forward to welcoming United Airlines to Amman, and working together to bring even more travelers to experience our incredible country,” said Malia Asfour, Director of the Jordan Tourism Board North America. “With clear COVID protocols in place throughout the country, travelers should feel at ease visiting Jordan. This is a big step in linking Jordan’s capital with Washington DC, and encouraging American travelers to book a meaningful travel experience at world-renowned attractions like Petra, Wadi Rum and the Dead Sea.”

To learn more about the new route, visit united.com/en-us/new-routes.

To learn more about meaningful travel to Jordan visit the website visitjordan.com.