Wire News Services

Kirk Ziehm appointed new CEO of Buildout

20 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

Buildout, a leader in CRE marketing automation, has appointed Kirk Ziehm as the company’s new CEO. A versatile and experienced leader, Kirk will bring an established track record of 20+ years of exceptional leadership, operations management and strategic focus to successfully drive Buildout innovation and growth initiatives.

Previously, Kirk held senior leadership roles at leading technology providers including Zego (Powered by PayLease), SeatGeek, and Cvent. Most recently, Kirk was COO of Zego (Powered by PayLease), the property technology company that helps operators modernize their resident experience and boost retention. 

“Buildout has a rich history of serving the commercial brokerage community,” said Ziehm. “I look forward to working with our talented team to continue delivering and improving our class-leading solutions across the CRE deal lifecycle. From marketing to CRM to backoffice – our North Star is enabling our amazing customers to close more deals, have more visibility across their organizations and access better data within their markets.”

Kris Krisco, Chief Customer Officer and Co-Founder of Buildout, said, “We are really excited and fortunate to have Kirk on our team. His experience leading, optimizing and scaling operations will be key to our customers’ continued success and experience. The future is bright for commercial brokers!”

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

