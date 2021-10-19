Brinker International published selected Q1 2022 results

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) today announced selected business results for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 and provided a business update for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 in advance of the Brinker International Investor Day to be held on October 20, 2021.

“Brinker’s first quarter delivered positive sales and continued to significantly outpace the industry in traffic,” said Wyman Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and President. “But the COVID surge starting in August exacerbated the industry-wide labor and commodity challenges and impacted our margins and bottom line more than we anticipated. We are responding to these COVID headwinds with increased focus on hiring and retention efforts, and working with our partners to gain further stabilization of the supply chain environment. In addition, we have taken immediate incremental pricing actions, increasing our full year target to 3% – 3.5%, to offset inflationary costs and protect margins as we move forward.”

Fiscal 2022 Highlights – First Quarter