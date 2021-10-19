24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Wire News Services

Security Trails is adding to its executive team

17 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
3 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

SecurityTrails, the Total Internet Inventory, is adding to its executive team by bringing on Scott Donnelly as Vice President of Sales and Taylor Dondich as Chief Technology Officer. Long term team members Courtney Couch and Kris Lopez take on new roles to round out the team.

SecurityTrails, the Total Internet Inventory, is adding to its executive team by bringing on Scott Donnelly as Vice President of Sales and Taylor Dondich as Chief Technology Officer. Long term team members Courtney Couch and Kris Lopez take on new roles to round out the team.

“Taylor and Scott are joining at the perfect time for SecurityTrails. With the launch of our Attack Surface Reduction product, we’re taking on bigger challenges for larger organizations. Their experience will help ensure that both SecurityTrails and its customers are successful.” – Chris Ueland, CEO of SecurityTrails.

Scott Donnelly brings a wealth of industry knowledge, having held senior sales leadership roles at both Expanse and Recorded Future. During his time as Vice President of Technical Solutions at Recorded Future, Scott drove the integration of their security intelligence with dozens of leading IT and security products. His arrival at SecurityTrails will ensure that customers realize the value of the Total Internet Inventory across their entire organization. 

Taylor Dondich takes over as the new Chief Technical Officer. Co-Founder Courtney Couch will now be focused on finding better ways to identify customer infrastructure and risks in his new role as the Chief Innovation Officer.

Dondich has worked in the technology space for over two decades with companies such as Yahoo and Splunk, as well as the VP of Engineering for MaxCDN. His experience in roles of tech executive, advisor and engineer will guide SecurityTrails to develop innovative technology and ensure customers are never blindsided by unknown risks.

Having previously worked as Strategic Partnerships Manager at SecurityTrails, Kris Lopez’s expansive business background along with her outstanding interpersonal and project management skills make her a perfect choice as the new Chief of Staff.

SecurityTrails is bringing forth these instrumental changes to propel them to the next level and to ensure they continue to provide the best quality of data available to help companies protect themselves.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

