Sandals® Luxury Included Resorts Sweeps Caribbean World Travel Awards

Sandals Resorts has 12 more reasons to celebrate its 40th anniversary with recognition from World Travel Awards. The international hotels and resorts company continues to pave a path of excellence and innovation in the industry. Sandals’ remains committed to the Caribbean, the community, its customers, and valued travel advisors to provide hospitality excellence.

Special recognition was given to Sandals Resorts International as the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2021 for the 28th consecutive year, as the resort company celebrates its 40th Anniversary of Sandals Resorts and continues to pave the path of excellence and innovation in the travel industry.

Sandals Resorts International was recognized with 12 awards, including:

Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand 2021: Sandals Resorts International

Sandals Resorts International Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2021 : Beaches Turks & Caicos

: Beaches Turks & Caicos Caribbean’s Leading Luxury All-Inclusive Resort 2021 : Sandals Grenada

: Sandals Grenada Caribbean’s Leading Resort 2021 : Sandals Royal Barbados

: Sandals Royal Barbados Caribbean’s Leading Honeymoon Resort 2021 : Sandals South Coast, Jamaica

: Sandals South Coast, Jamaica Caribbean’s Most Romantic Resort 2021 : Sandals Grande Antigua

: Sandals Grande Antigua Bahamas’ Leading All-Inclusive Resort 2021 : Sandals Emerald Bay

: Sandals Emerald Bay Grenada’s Leading Resort 2021 : Sandals Grenada

: Sandals Grenada Jamaica’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort 2021 : Beaches Negril

: Beaches Negril Jamaica’s Leading Resort 2021 : Sandals Montego Bay

: Sandals Montego Bay St Lucia’s Leading Resort 2021 : Sandals Grande St. Lucian

: Sandals Grande St. Lucian Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator 2021: Island Routes Caribbean Adventures

“It is our great honor today for Sandals Resorts International to be recognized as this year’s recipient of the Caribbean’s Leading Hotel Brand,” said Adam Stewart, Executive Chairman of Sandals Resorts International. “For 4 decades we have held an unwavering commitment to hospitality excellence across the region,” continued Stewart. “We will continue to live our promise to our customers, valued travel advisors and our communities, and we will keep exceeding expectations through our dedication to hard work and innovation.”

Following a year of innovation,Sandals South Coast was named as the Caribbean’s Honeymoon Resort 2021 by the World Travel Awards, boasting the world’s first-ever Swim-Up Rondoval Suites, the longest pool in the western hemisphere spanning 17,040 sq. ft, and a remastered 112-room Dutch Village – perfect for honeymooners and all couples in love.

SRI’s family friendly all-inclusive brand, Beaches® Resorts, was also recognized in the World Travel Awards with Beaches Turks and Caicos winning the Caribbean’s Leading All-Inclusive Family Resort for the 18th time. Packed with fun for families of all ages, Beaches Turks and Caicos features five magnificent villages that exemplify the architectures of Italy, France, the Caribbean, and Key West. With endless land and water-sport activities, a 45,000 square foot water park, and 21-gourmet restaurants, there is something for everyone at this one-of-a-kind resort.

Sandals Resorts International’s sister company Island Routes Adventure Tours, was also recognized by the World Travel Awards, taking home the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tour Operator for the 9th year. Island Routes offers guests off-site experiences that truly immerse them in the local culture and beauty the islands have to offer.

“Even in these unprecedented times, it is an honor to be recognized for continuing to deliver exceptional and authentic destination experiences. We pride ourselves on this recognition and promise to continue delivering one-of-a-kind excursions and extraordinary service while always looking to raise the bar on our products and offerings,” said Ryan Terrier, Vice President of Operations, Island Routes.

The World Travel Awards were established in 1993 for the sole purpose of acknowledging and celebrating achievements in all areas of the world’s travel and tourism industry. Today, the World Travel Awards brand is recognized globally as the ultimate hallmark of quality, with winners setting the benchmark to which all others aspire. Each year the World Travel Awards covers the globe with a series of regional gala ceremonies staged to recognize and celebrate individual and collective successes within each key geographical region.

For more information about these award-winning resorts, please visit sandals.com and beaches.com. For more information on the World Travel Awards, please visit worldtravelawards.com.

Sandals® Resorts:

Sandals® Resorts offers two people in love the most romantic, Luxury Included® vacation experience in the Caribbean across its 16 stunning beachfront settings in Jamaica, Antigua, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas, Barbados, Grenada, and Curacao opening in April 2022. Celebrating 40 years, the leading all-inclusive resort company offers more quality inclusions than any other on the planet. Sandals Resorts exclusive include signature Love Nest Butler Suites® for the ultimate in privacy and service; butlers trained by the Guild of Professional English Butlers; the Red Lane Spa®; 5-Star Global Gourmet™ dining, ensuring top-shelf liquor, premium wines, and gourmet specialty restaurants; Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; fast Wi-Fi from beach to bedroom and Sandals Customizable Weddings. Sandals Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Sandals Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company’s enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean as well as the new Sandals Vacation Assurance, a comprehensive vacation protection program featuring an industry-first guarantee of a free replacement vacation including airfare for guests impacted by COVID-19 related travel interruptions. Sandals Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes family-oriented Beaches Resorts. For more information about the Sandals Resorts Luxury Included® difference, visit sandals.com.

Beaches® Resorts:

With three spectacular locations in Turks & Caicos and Jamaica, and a fourth location coming to St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Beaches® Resorts is the ultimate getaway for every member of the family. Beaches Resorts provides more quality inclusions than any other resort company on the planet with outrageous waterparks, XBOX® Play Lounges, exclusive Kids Camps, teen nightclubs, Certified Nannies, Butler service, Red Lane® Spas, Aqua Centers with expert PADI® certification and training; and free Wi-Fi. As a proud sponsor of Sesame Street, Beaches Resorts also offers the Caribbean Adventures with Sesame Street®, where kids can spend their vacation with their favorite friends from the Sesame Street gang with daily activities and weekly stage shows. Beaches Resorts are the perfect place for family gatherings from reunions and special birthdays to the signature destination wedding program, Beaches Customizable Weddings. Beaches Resorts guarantees guests peace of mind from arrival to departure with the Beaches Platinum Protocols of Cleanliness, the company’s enhanced health and safety measures designed to give guests the utmost confidence when vacationing in the Caribbean. Beaches Resorts is part of family-owned Sandals Resorts International (SRI), founded by the late Gordon “Butch” Stewart, which includes Luxury Included® Sandals Resorts, and is the Caribbean’s leading all-inclusive resort company. For more information about the Beaches Resorts, visit beaches.com.

Island Routes Caribbean Adventures:

Island Routes Caribbean Adventures was founded in 2009 to feature the very best, off-the-beaten-path voyages to travelers and adventure seekers far and wide. Operating in 12 countries – Antigua; Aruba; the Bahamas; Barbados; the Cayman Islands; Dominican Republic; Grenada; Jamaica; Mexico; Saint Lucia; St. Maarten and the Turks & Caicos; and soon to open Curacao, this award-winning lifestyle management company includes a dedicated team of islanders, sea-mates, adventure-seekers and experiential-masters who spotlight the best-of-the-best expeditions and destinations for everyone. The team at Island Routes believes in fostering positive change to the Caribbean business landscape, upholding the company’s vision to nurture the region with the development of sustainability programs and both land and sea preservation efforts. For more information, visit islandroutes.com.