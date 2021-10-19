WTM London unveils Saudi as Premier Partner for 2021.

Saudi first opened its doors and hearts to international leisure tourists in September 2019.

Saudi, the authentic home of Arabia has been announced as Premier Partner of WTM London 2021 as the country ramps up its global drive to reach 100 million visitors a year by 2030.

The ambitious target is part of Saudi’s Vision 2030, a blueprint for the socio-economic future of Saudi Arabia, designed to diversify the country’s economy and create a thriving tourism industry.

The high-profile partnership with WTM London will ensure Saudi is positioned as a key global player and leading tourist destination in the international marketplace.

Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO of the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), said:

“With our biggest delegation of partners, projects, and destination representatives to date, our presence at this year’s WTM London is significant in positioning Saudi as one of the world’s newest leisure destinations to major international industry players. Saudi’s tourism offering is unique, diverse and undiscovered and we look forward to welcoming WTM London visitors with the hospitality for which we are known.”

“We are committed to further establishing the Saudi brand, expanding our international presence and building relationships with trusted partners who will be critical in helping us drive conversion in our key source markets.”

The Saudi delegation at WTM London will promote and drive awareness about the destination’s rich culture, heritage, and adventure tourism opportunities. At the pavilion, WTM London guests and visitors will have the opportunity to explore Saudi’s destination offering, on an interactive journey through desert landscapes and green valleys, ancient archaeological sites and the wonders of the Red Sea.