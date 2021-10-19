COVID-19 Management Program launched by Premier Medical Laboratory Services in response to Biden vaccine mandate

Premier Medical Laboratory Services (PMLS), is announcing today their launch of a COVID-19 management program, Keep America Thriving, designed to aid large organizations with effective compliance in the Biden Administration Vaccine Mandate. NBC news reported it could be finalized as early as this week. “The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been working to develop a temporary emergency standard that covers employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workers are fully vaccinated or undergo weekly testing,” stated the Labor Department.

The President’s requirements would apply to more than 130,000 businesses across the U.S. and would affect about 80 million workers nationwide. However, with many Americans still hesitant about the vaccines, the mandate is expected to put a large strain on the nation’s testing infrastructure caused by an increased demand for COVID-19 tests. Taking this into account, PMLS is prepared with one of the largest testing capacities in the nation and in-house manufacturing for unlimited testing supplies.

“When other laboratories scaled back during the lull in cases over the summer due to a drop in testing demand, we did not,” said Kevin Murdock, CEO and Founder of PMLS. “We kept building up our capabilities as a laboratory to be prepared for another surge like the one we are facing now. For this reason, we are prepared to handle exponentially more than most laboratories throughout the country.”

PMLS’s automated workflow with state-of-the-art laboratory equipment has enabled them to process up to 300,000 COVID tests per day with 98% of results provided in under 24 hours. Their team of leading PhD scientists have been instrumental in the nation’s COVID-19 response. Because of this, PMLS is the trusted testing partner for professional sports teams, schools and colleges, large corporations, and state health departments throughout the nation.

With their advanced infrastructure in place, PMLS’s Keep America Thriving program is specifically designed for manufacturing companies, distribution and fulfillment centers, large-scale retail, construction, and organizations with large, in-office employee operations. Keep America Thriving offers the following to these entities: