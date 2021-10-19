24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
TeamMATES Program launched by Outback Steakhouse and college football athletes

by Harry Johnson
Outback Steakhouse signed the first seven college football athletes to join its new TeamMATES program. The new initiative celebrates all the good that comes with being a teammate in sports and in the community and allows each TeamMATE to showcase the attributes needed to be a great part of a team – dependability, trust, commitment, and a good attitude.

Through TeamMATES, Outback Steakhouse’s roster of athletes will give back to their communities by raising money locally and nationwide. Starting Saturday October 23, Outback Steakhouse will make donations of meals to military families in need through Operation Homefront. The players will also dine with teammates and host local give back nights at select Outback Steakhouse locations to raise money for their favorite charities.

The TeamMATES class of 2021 for college football includes:

  • CJ Stroud | The Ohio State University | Quarterback
  • Chris Olave | The Ohio State University | Wide Receiver
  • Garrett Wilson | The Ohio State University | Wide Receiver
  • AJ Henning | University of Michigan | Wide Receiver
  • Blake Corum | University of Michigan | Running Back
  • Emory Jones | University of Florida | Quarterback
  • Anthony Richardson | University of Florida | Quarterback

“College football Saturdays are filled with excitement and the connections people make at tailgates, in stadiums, and at our restaurants,” said Brett Patterson, President of Outback Steakhouse. “We are excited to partner with our inaugural class of athletes to continue to forge those moments along with memories for our athletes and our communities.”

To celebrate, college students in Gainesville, Fla., Ann Arbor, Mich. and Columbus, Ohio, can enjoy 10 percent off their check by showing their valid student ID in the restaurant or using promo code “10STUDENTS” when ordering online or in the app. The offer is valid from October 21 – October 24 and for select locations in Gainesville, Fla., Ann Arbor, Mich. and Columbus, Ohio.

