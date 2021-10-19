Norton report: Tech support scams are the No. 1 phishing threat

NortonLifeLock’s global research team, Norton Labs, today published its third quarterly Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report, detailing the top consumer cybersecurity insights and takeaways from July to September 2021. The latest findings show tech support scams, which often arrive as a pop-up alert convincingly disguised using the names and branding of major tech companies, have become the top phishing threat to consumers. Tech support scams are expected to proliferate in the upcoming holiday season, as well as shopping and charity-related phishing attacks.

Norton blocked more than 12.3 million tech support URLs, which topped the list of phishing threats for 13 consecutive weeks between July and September. The effectiveness of this type of scam has escalated during the pandemic due to consumers’ increased reliance on their devices to manage hybrid work schedules and family activities.

“Tech support scams are effective because they prey on consumers’ fear, uncertainty and doubt to trick recipients into believing they face a dire cybersecurity threat,” says Darren Shou, head of technology, NortonLifeLock. “Awareness is the best defense against these targeted attacks. Never call a number listed on a tech support pop-up, and instead reach out to the company directly through their official website to validate the situation and next steps.”

Norton successfully blocked nearly 860 million Cyber Safety threats over the past quarter, including 41 million file-based malware, 309,666 mobile-malware files, nearly 15 million phishing attempts and 52,213 ransomware detections.

Additional findings from the Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report include: