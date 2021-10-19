41 people killed, dozens missing in India landslides and floods.

35 people were killed in fresh landslides on Tuesday in the Himalayan state of Uttarakhand.

At least 30 people were killed in seven separate incidents in the worst-affected Nainital region early Tuesday.

Officials say that the rescue efforts will take at least two to three days and dozens are people are still missing.

According to Indian government officials, at least 41 people have been killed and dozens were missing in landslides and flash floods in northern India, caused by ultra-intense rains.

At least 30 people were killed and many people are still missing in seven separate incidents in the worst-affected Nainital region early Tuesday, after cloudbursts – a super-heavy deluge of rain – triggered a series of landslides and destroyed several structures.

Several remote areas in the hilly region witnessed widespread damage in the intense rainfall.

The army, National Disaster Response Force and state’s disaster response force are all contributing to the current rescue efforts in Uttarakhand.

Another landslide in the northern Almora district killed five people after huge rocks and a wall of mud demolished and engulfed their home.

At least six others were killed on Monday in two remote districts of the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department extended and widened its weather alert on Tuesday, predicting “heavy” to “very heavy” rainfall in the region during the next two days.

The weather office said several areas were drenched by more than 400mm (16 inches) of rainfall yesterday, causing landslides and flooding.

Authorities ordered the closure of schools and banned all religious and tourist activities in the state.

More than 100 tourists were stuck inside a resort in Ramgarh, India after the overflowing Kosi river deluged several areas.

Forecasters have warned of more downpours in the coming days in the southern state of Kerala where floods have already killed at least 27 people since Friday.

Many dams in the state were nearing the danger mark and authorities were evacuating thousands to safer locations as major rivers overflowed.

India’s weather office said heavy rains will again lash the state in the next two days after a brief reprieve today.