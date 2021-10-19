Passenger plane crashes and burns in Texas, 21 people survive.

The crash occurred in Waller County, near the town of Katy, and close to the Houston Executive Airport.

A passenger plane crashed and burned in Waller County, near the town of Katy, Texas and close to the Houston Executive Airport today, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to the local sheriff Troy Guidry, all 21 passengers and crew had made it out safely, though one person had been hospitalized with back injuries.

Footage from the scene shows huge clouds of billowing black smoke as firefighters attempted to douse the burning wreckage.

The accident reportedly occurred as the plane, an MD-80, was was taking off around 10am local time, bound for Boston. Headed north, it apparently failed to attain altitude at the end of the runway and crossed the road instead, eventually stopping and catching fire.