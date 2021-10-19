24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Passenger plane crashes and burns in Texas, 21 people survive

25 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

According to the local sheriff Troy Guidry, all 21 passengers and crew had made it out safely, though one person had been hospitalized with back injuries.

  • The crash occurred in Waller County, near the town of Katy, and close to the Houston Executive Airport.
  • Despite the extensive fire damage to the aircraft, no casualties were reported, either on the ground or among the passengers.
  • The commuter plane, an MD-80, was taking off around 10am local time, bound for Boston, Massachusetts.

A passenger plane crashed and burned in Waller County, near the town of Katy, Texas and close to the Houston Executive Airport today, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

A commuter plane, and MD-80, came down and burst into flames, according to dramatic footage from the scene.

Incredibly, all of the 21 people on board were able to escape from the aircraft, local officials said.

According to the local sheriff Troy Guidry, all 21 passengers and crew had made it out safely, though one person had been hospitalized with back injuries.

Footage from the scene shows huge clouds of billowing black smoke as firefighters attempted to douse the burning wreckage.

The crash site was near the corner of Morton and Cardiff Roads. Despite the extensive fire damage to the aircraft, no casualties were reported, either on the ground or among the passengers.

The accident reportedly occurred as the plane, an MD-80, was was taking off around 10am local time, bound for Boston. Headed north, it apparently failed to attain altitude at the end of the runway and crossed the road instead, eventually stopping and catching fire.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

