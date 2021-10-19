No casualties: Powerful earthquake rocks Greece, Cyprus and Turkey.

The tremor’s magnitude was measured at 6 and depth at 37.8km (23.5 miles) by the United States Geological Survey.

The Turkish disaster control authority, Afad, reported the epicenter at 155km from the Turkish coast.

The quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6 struck some 155km (96 miles) off the resort town of Kas, in Antalya province.

Powerful, magnitude 6 earthquake struck cities across several countries in the Eastern Mediterranean tonight.

The tremor’s magnitude was measured at 6 and depth at 37.8km (23.5 miles) by the United States Geological Survey.

The quake has rocked several islands in Greece and other regions in the Eastern Mediterranean, including the southern Antalya region in Turkey as well as cities in Egypt.

The tremor was felt on the islands of Karpathos, Crete, Santorini and Rhodes in Greece on Monday.

The earthquake also shook the Cypriot capital Nicosia, Beirut in Lebanon, Cairo and other cities in Egypt, parts of Israel and the Palestinian Territories, and the region around southern Turkey’s Antalya.

The Turkish disaster control authority, Afad, reported the epicenter at 155km from the Turkish coast.

Afad said the quake with a preliminary magnitude of 6 struck some 155km (96 miles) off the resort town of Kas, in Antalya province.

Kas’s district governor, Saban Arda Yazici, said authorities had not received any reports of damage or injury in Kas or its environs.

Two powerful quakes rattled Crete in recent weeks, killing one person and damaging buildings. A Greek seismologist said that Tuesday’s quake came from a different African fault and no aftershocks were expected.

Last week, a magnitude 6.3 seaquake near Crete startled people. It was felt as far away as the Greek capital, Athens, some 400km (249 miles) away.

Three weeks ago, a similarly strong quake on Crete killed one person.

Turkey, meanwhile, sits on top of major fault lines and earthquakes are frequent. At least 17,000 people died in a powerful earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.