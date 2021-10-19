24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Names FINN Partners as New UK PR Agency

48 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
6 min read
The Islands Of The Bahamas announces updated travel and entry protocols
The Bahamas
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

Global independent marketing and communications agency, FINN Partners, has been appointed by the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation (BMOTIA) to provide public relations services for The Islands of The Bahamas in the United Kingdom. FINN Partners’ UK office will also act as the hub agency, managing other European markets including Italy.

  1. FINN will work to activate a comprehensive communications strategy and PR program to increase brand Bahamas in the UK.
  2. The goal is to generate overall growth of visitor arrivals, particularly in line with new UK flight routes.
  3. British Airways flights and the launch of the new direct Virgin Atlantic flights from London from November 20, has the destination seeing a significant increase in airlift.

The contract includes creative campaign ideation, consumer and trade media relations and activations, coordinating broadcast visits, events, influencer support, and crisis communications.

Central to FINN’s work for the BMOTIA will be to activate a comprehensive communications strategy and PR program to increase brand Bahamas’ visibility in the UK market. FINN Partners will promote the traditional culture, history, leisure activities, nature and cuisine of The Islands of The Bahamas, to help generate overall growth of visitor arrivals to the destination, particularly in line with new UK flight routes.

The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation of The Bahamas commented: “Our vision is to be a global industry leader in destination marketing and management, contributing sustainably to a thriving national economy. FINN Partners presented us with a holistic and creative approach to support our strategy and help us achieve our business goals to increase tourism from the UK. We are confident that we have chosen the right PR partner to promote our wonderful destination and look forward to a successful collaboration.”

Joy Jibrilu, Director General, Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation, commented, “We are thrilled to have appointed FINN Partners as our PR agency of record in the UK. Their proposal clearly demonstrated their understanding of our brand proposition and communications objectives, and their knowledge and expertise of the Caribbean market is second to none. The Islands of The Bahamas offer a wealth of exciting cultural, leisure and romantic experiences that we can’t wait to share with British travelers. In line with the increase in airlift from the UK, now is the perfect time for us to inspire bookings from this region. We look forward to working closely with the FINN team to further increase awareness of The Bahamas and the multiplicity of the destination.”

Debbie Flynn, Global Travel Practice Leader, FINN Partners commented: “We know that British travelers are now seeking adventure, wide-open spaces, natural beauty and rich cultural experiences, and The Bahamas offers these in abundance. With the recent resumption of direct  

British Airways flights and the launch of the new direct Virgin Atlantic flights from London to The Bahamas from November 20, has the destination seeing a significant increase in airlift making it

more accessible for UK travelers than ever before. There is a huge opportunity for us to showcase what the destination has to offer to help grow visitor arrivals from the UK, and we truly cannot wait to begin our partnership with the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.”

The FINN Partners UK Travel extensive portfolio includes leading hotel groups like Accor Luxury and destinations including Singapore, Capital Region USA and Iceland.

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS  

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly-away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, birding and nature-based activities, thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and pristine beaches waiting for families, couples and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

About FINN Partners, Inc. 

Founded in 2011 on the core principles of innovation and collaborative partnership, FINN Partners has more than quadrupled in size in eight years, becoming one of the fastest growing independent agencies in the world. The full-service marketing and communications company’s record-setting pace is a result of organic growth and integrating new companies and new people into the FINN world through a common philosophy. With more than 800 professionals, FINN provides clients with global access and capabilities in the Americas, Europe and Asia and through its membership in Public Relations Organisation International (PROI). Headquartered in New York, FINN’s other offices are located in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Detroit, Hong Kong, Fort Lauderdale, Frankfurt, Jerusalem, London, Los Angeles, Munich, Nashville, Paris, Portland, San Francisco, Seattle, Shanghai, Singapore, Southern California and Washington, D.C. Find us at finnpartners.com and follow us on Twitter and Instagram at @finnpartners and @finnpartnerstravel. For further information on FINN Partners, visit finnpartners.com.

