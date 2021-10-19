24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Families of foreigners living in Russia can enter country now

by Harry Johnson
Russia’s Foreign Ministry announced that the entry into the country will be granted upon presenting a copy of a document confirming kinship status, such as a marriage certificate, birth certificate and other documents or the establishment of guardianship or trusteeship.

  • The anti-COVID-19 ban on entering Russian territory no longer applies to family members of foreign citizens and stateless persons permanently residing in Russia.
  • Before now, only family members of Russian citizens had an opportunity to enter Russia.
  • The change was initiated by the Russian Foreign Ministry following the results of numerous appeals.

The Consular Department of Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on its Telegram channel today, that a COVID-19-related ban previously imposed on entering Russia has been lifted for family members of foreign citizens and stateless persons permanently residing in the country.

“The anti-COVID-19 ban on entering Russian territory no longer applies to family members of foreign citizens and stateless persons permanently residing in Russia (that is, having a residence permit in Russia). Family members consist of spouses, parents, children, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, adoptive parents, adopted children, guardians and trustees,” the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ message reads.

The Foreign Ministry specified that the entry of the said persons into Russia is possible upon presenting a copy of a document confirming kinship status, such as a marriage certificate, birth certificate and other documents or the establishment of guardianship or trusteeship.

“In the event of the absence of an agreement on visa-free travel between the state of citizenship of a relative and the Russian Federation, the person who is doing the inviting, who in this case is a foreigner permanently residing in Russia, should apply to Russia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs to issue an invitation, which will be the basis for obtaining a private visa for his relative by the Russian Consular office,” the Foreign Ministry said.

According to the Consular Department, the work on making appropriate amendments to the decree of the Government of the Russian Federation dated March 16, 2020 was initiated by the Russian Foreign Ministry following the results of numerous appeals, including via social networks of foreigners permanently residing in Russia, as well as their close relatives.

The Ministry added that before that only family members of Russian citizens had an opportunity to enter Russia as part of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic .

