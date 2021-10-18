24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Caribbean Martinique Breaking News News People Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Flights from USA to Martinique on American Airlines now

28 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Flights from USA to Martinique on American Airlines now.
Flights from USA to Martinique on American Airlines now.
Written by Harry Johnson

American Airlines will use the Embraer 175 aircraft with 76 seats for the three-and-a-half-hour flights flights from the USA to Martinique.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • With over 35 destinations to the islands, American is your airline to the French Caribbean Island of Martinique.
  • American Airlines, the largest US airline company, is a crucial long-time partner of the Island of Flowers.
  •  Beginning November 6, American Airlines will start its nonstop service between Miami International Airport and Fort-de-France’s Aimé Césaire International Airport.

Flights to Martinique from the United States will resume thanks to American Airlines.  Beginning November 6, the carrier will start its nonstop service between Miami International Airport and Fort-de-France’s Aimé Césaire International Airport.  The flights will operate once a week on Saturdays before increasing to three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays for Christmas and the second half of February through March.

“American Airlines, the largest U.S. airline company is a crucial long-time partner of the Island of Flowers”,” states Martinique Tourism Commissioner Bénédicte di Geronimo. “That is why we’re thrilled to welcome back our main U.S. carrier and all its passengers with open arms. Experiencing Martinique will for sure convince our US visitors of the reason why Martinique has received very recently Gold honors in Travel Weekly’s 2021 Magellan Awards as an Eco-Friendly “Green” Destination, has been named #1 Emerging Destination in the world in 2021 by Tripadvisor, not counting the two distinctions granted recently by UNESCO for our unique traditional Yole Boat as well as for the richness of our biodiversity”.

“With over 35 destinations to the islands, American is your airline to the French Caribbean Island of Martinique, said Evette Negron, Channel Sales Manager at American Airlines. “It is a real pleasure to offer to American travelers the opportunity to discover the beauty and rich history of Martinique in all safety, from the very moment of fastening their seatbelt.”

The Embraer 175 aircraft with 76 seats will be used for the three-and-a-half-hour flights. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment