Wire News Services

Political candidates will receive $2,900 in free advertising from FreeSpace Social, Inc.

51 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Written by Harry Johnson

FreeSpace Social is announcing that they will donate $2,900 in free advertising to every declared federal political candidate who joins the platform, as an in-kind contribution, regardless of party. 

Political candidates deserve every opportunity available to present their message to the general public without the stringent rules on political advertising associated with mainstream social networks. FreeSpace applies a kind but firm moderation, with account suspensions enforced for all manner of obscene or inappropriate content. However, the company demonstrates a more permissive stance than their Big Tech counterparts when it comes to advertising, in particular alternative health, religious groups, human trafficking organizations, and bi-partisan political campaigns.

Declared candidates wishing to participate in the free advertising offer on FreeSpace will be required to submit a copy of their FEC declaration form to qualify. Declared Candidates will also have their FreeSpace profile immediately verified upon receipt and approval of the FEC form.

“We welcome candidates from all political affiliations to take advantage of this rare offer of free advertising on our platform,” stated FreeSpace CEO, Jon Willis. “Our hope this will allow for a better-informed public on candidates that align with the values of their communities.” 

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

