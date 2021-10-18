White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational Returns to Ocean Club Golf Course

The White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational provides an overall experience for players and coaches that is unmatched in college golf. Tournament week begins with practice rounds for seven women’s teams on October 20. Soon after, on October 27, twelve men’s teams convene to start their tournament week with practice rounds.

Touted by 2019 attendees as one of golf’s finest collegiate events, the White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational features 54 holes of women’s competition followed by 54 holes of men’s competition starting on October 22 at the acclaimed Ocean Club Golf Course, which has hosted several premier events, most recently the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

The tournament week begins with practice rounds for seven women’s teams on October 20. Soon after, on October 27, twelve men’s teams convene to start their tournament week with practice rounds. A welcome reception also is planned for the participants on those respective dates.

The White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational provides an overall experience for players and coaches that is unmatched in college golf, thanks to the quality of the Ocean Club Golf Course, the luxury accommodations and amenities of Atlantis Paradise Island, the incredible tropical weather and genuine Bahamian hospitality.

“On behalf of the Ocean Club Golf Course and Atlantis Paradise Island, we welcome all the athletes competing in the 2021 White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational, along with their coaches, alumni and fans. The Invitational is an excellent opportunity to showcase our course to the top golfers in the amateur ranks. Our Director of Agronomy, Jeff Hood, and his team have done a fantastic job prepping the golf course for the tournament. We are looking forward to the competition and showcasing our beautiful destination,” said Robbie Leming, General Manager, Ocean Club Golf Course.

“The Ocean Club Golf Course at Paradise Island will be sure to provide a breathtaking backdrop throughout the week-long competition,” said Joy Jibrilu, Director General of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism & Aviation. “Athletes, coaches, and spectators participating in this highly anticipated tournament are in for a wonderful treat as they experience the beauty of our country on and off the golf course. From the white sand beaches and pristine turquoise waters to the local restaurants and historical landmarks, we look forward to welcoming visitors to our shores to see just why ‘It’s Better in The Bahamas.’”

Both tournaments are 54 holes contested on the par-72 Ocean Club Golf Course at Atlantis Paradise Island, designed by former major champion Tom Weiskopf. The women will compete on a course set up at 6,415 yards, while the men will play it at 7,159 yards.

For the inaugural competition in 2019, the University of Texas won the women’s competition with a score of 828, and the University of Houston won the men’s event by posting 833.

“In 19 years of NCAA college golf, this is the most memorable experience,” said Jonathan Dismuke, Director of Golf and Head Men’s Golf Coach at the University of Houston.

“The experience my guys received is one that will never be matched in college golf,” added Georgia State University Men’s Golf Coach Chad Wilson.

2021 WHITE SANDS BAHAMAS NCAA INVITATIONAL

Hosted by University of Miami (Women’s Invitational) and University of Arkansas at Little Rock (Men’s Invitational)

TEAMS COMPETING

Women

University of Miami (host), Campbell University, Florida International University, University of Iowa, Mercer University, University of Nebraska, Northern Illinois University

Men

University of Arkansas at Little Rock (host), Bowling Green State University, East Tennessee State University, Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University, Jacksonville University, Lamar University, Lipscomb University, University of Michigan, University of Mississippi, University of San Francisco, University of South Florida

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

NCAA Women’s Invitational

Wednesday, October 20: Team Practice Rounds

Ocean Club Golf Course Team Reception, 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 21:

Team Practice Rounds

Friday, October 22: Round 1 – 8 a.m. Shotgun Start

Saturday, October 23: Round 2 – 8 a.m. Shotgun Start

Sunday, October 24: Round 3 – 8 a.m. Shotgun Start

Trophy Presentation (Individual and Team Champions)

NCAA Men’s Invitational

Wednesday, October 27: Team Practice Rounds

Ocean Club Golf Course Team Reception 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 28:

Team Practice Rounds

Friday, October 29: Round 1 – 8 a.m. Shotgun Start

Saturday, October 30: Round 2 – 8 a.m. Shotgun Start

Sunday, October 31: Round 3 – 8 a.m. Shotgun Start

Trophy Presentation (Individual and Team Champions)

ABOUT THE BAHAMAS

With over 700 islands and cays and 16 unique island destinations, The Bahamas lies just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, offering an easy fly-away escape that transports travelers away from their everyday. The Islands of The Bahamas have world-class fishing, diving, boating, and thousands of miles of the earth’s most spectacular water and beaches waiting for families, couples, and adventurers. Explore all the islands have to offer at www.bahamas.com or on Facebook, YouTube, or Instagram to see why It’s Better in The Bahamas.

ABOUT OCEAN CLUB GOLF COURSE

Atlantis Paradise Island’s Ocean Club Golf Course offers a challenging and beautiful course for golfers desiring championship play. Masterfully conceived, the Tom Weiskopf-designed 18-hole, par 72 championship course stretches over 7,100 yards on Atlantis’ peninsula. The course has been host to iconic sporting events such as the Michael Jordan Celebrity Invitational (MJCI), the Michael Douglas & Friends Celebrity Golf Tournament, and the Pure Silk-Bahamas LPGA Classic.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

For White Sands Bahamas NCAA Invitational

Contact: Mike Harmon

[email protected]