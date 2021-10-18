24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Wire News Services

ONYX gasoline-to-propane conversion kits allow to cut costs, emissions

1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by Harry Johnson

Clean power technology innovator ONYX Systems announced the availability of near zero emission propane conversion kits for John Deere Gator utility vehicles, benefiting operators with lower fuel costs, ultra-low emissions, and increased productivity.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Clean power technology innovator ONYX Systems announced the availability of near zero emission propane conversion kits for John Deere Gator utility vehicles, benefiting operators with lower fuel costs, ultra-low emissions, and increased productivity.

The EPA & CARB certified kits fit TX and HPX John Deere Gators manufactured after 2015 and are available for installation at participating John Deere dealers.

“ONYX propane conversion kits and propane engine systems have provided hundreds of landscapers, colleges, parks, and municipalities a reliable and clean solution for their commercial mowers that reduces operating costs around $1.00 per operating hour per machine,” said Jeremy Hahne, VP of Sales at ONYX.

“These same entities can now convert their Gator fleets to an environmentally friendly, lower cost, and more reliable fuel.”

The kits are available for installation through participating dealers.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment