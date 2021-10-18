ONYX gasoline-to-propane conversion kits allow to cut costs, emissions

Clean power technology innovator ONYX Systems announced the availability of near zero emission propane conversion kits for John Deere Gator utility vehicles, benefiting operators with lower fuel costs, ultra-low emissions, and increased productivity.

The EPA & CARB certified kits fit TX and HPX John Deere Gators manufactured after 2015 and are available for installation at participating John Deere dealers.

“ONYX propane conversion kits and propane engine systems have provided hundreds of landscapers, colleges, parks, and municipalities a reliable and clean solution for their commercial mowers that reduces operating costs around $1.00 per operating hour per machine,” said Jeremy Hahne, VP of Sales at ONYX.

“These same entities can now convert their Gator fleets to an environmentally friendly, lower cost, and more reliable fuel.”

