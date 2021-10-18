Perricone MD expands Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Collection

Perricone MD, the brand that puts forth breakthrough, science-backed skincare solutions, announces its latest addition to their Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Collection with the new Ultra-Smooth Clean Shave Cream.

Unique to the collection, all products contain 99% pure Cannabidiol (CBD), sourced in the United States, as the featured key ingredient. CBD, known for its soothing benefits, helps revitalize and calm the most problematic and stressed skin.

The Ultra-Smooth Clean Shave Cream features an ultra-rich texture that creates a slick surface for an incredibly comfortable and clean shave. The Cannabidiol works seamlessly with cannabis sativa seed oil and allantoin to hydrate and soften skin texture by deeply nourishing the skin for skin that is left looking smooth and soft with fewer nicks, bumps and micro-cuts. This sulfate-free formula is non-comedogenic, vegan, dermatologist-tested, and is recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation and its panel of experts.

In late 2021, Perricone MD will further expand the collection with the launch of the Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Ultra-Lightweight Calming SPF 35 Veil. This mineral-based sunscreen protects the skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays while calming and soothing the skin.

“With the launch of the Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Collection in 2020, we continue to be at the forefront of CBD innovation since our first launch with the ingredient in 2017.” says Robert Koerner, Perricone MD’s Chief Marketing Officer. “With the CBD skincare market continuing to grow at an incredibly rapid pace, we are excited to bring these two new offerings to the category, while maintaining our brand commitment that all formulas within this franchise be clean, gentle and effective.”

The entire Perricone MD Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Collection is recognized and approved by the National Psoriasis Foundation. With this addition, today’s full line of Perricone MD Hypoallergenic CBD Sensitive Skin Therapy Collection is recognized by the National Psoriasis Foundation. “The National Psoriasis Foundation Seal of Recognition identifies products that have been created or are intended to be non-irritating and safe for people living with psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis,” said Randy Beranek, President and CEO, National Psoriasis Foundation. “We are excited to finally have a shave cream recognized on our Seal Product Directory.”

The results speak for themselves. In consumer testing, 97% of testers said it is non-irritating*, 94% said it prevents razor burn, nicks and micro-cuts*, and 92% said it allows for an ultra-close and comfortable shave*.

*Based on a consumer study of 196 men and women after 1 day