USA Table Tennis and Blossom Hotel Houston Now Join Forces

“We’re extremely excited to welcome Blossom Hotel Houston into the USATT family,” said Chief Executive Officer Virginia Sung. “Not only is the hotel a beautiful, state-of-the-art property with stunning design elements, but also the ownership group has shown a dedicated commitment to improving the circumstances of people living in the Houston community. The US National Team will be proud to wear Blossom logo at all of our official events.”

“It’s our great honor to partner with USA Table Tennis and offer our support and recognition to the tremendous athletes on the US National Table Tennis team,” said Blossom Houston Hotel’s CEO, Charlie Wang. “As Houston’s newest sophisticated hotel, we look forward to offering USA Table Tennis players and fans a luxurious and authentic Houston hospitality experience.”

Neighboring the world-famous Texas Medical Center in downtown Houston, the Blossom Hotel is within walking distance of the popular museum district and is surrounded by shopping, dining and entertainment destinations. Consistent with Houston’s nickname as the Space City, the Blossom features lunar-inspired minimalist design features. With 267 luxury guestrooms, the sixteen-story luxury facility offers more than 9000 feet of flexible meeting space and a state-of-the-art Peloton® fitness center. The Blossom is topped off with a stunning rooftop pool and lounge that offers sweeping views of downtown Houston.

In its early existence, the Blossom Hotel Houston may actually best known for giving back to the Houston community. In addition to providing employment for local residents with more than 150 jobs offered during the height of the pandemic, the ownership of the Blossom also provided its resources and expertise to assist persons in need during the recent damaging winter storm in Texas, as owner Charlie Wang’s construction company fixed damage caused by burst water pipes for over 120 local families.

The Blossom Hotel logo will be displayed on the US National Table Team uniforms beginning immediately.