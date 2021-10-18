Ford Motor Company honors BorgWarner with a World Excellence Award

BorgWarner, a global product leader delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market, has been recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 23rd annual Ford World Excellence Awards. BorgWarner was announced as a Create Must-Have Products winner today at Ford Motor Company’s virtual event.

“We are honored to receive this World Excellence Award for the Battery Electric Vehicle Integrated Drive Module from our long-time customer Ford,” said Frédéric Lissalde, president and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication the BorgWarner team puts into ensuring our clean and efficient technologies are of the highest quality and meet the mobility needs of the present and future.

“Ford Motor Company’s World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers around the world for helping bring the Ford+ plan to life,” said Hau Thai-Tang, chief product platform and operations officer. “Suppliers like BorgWarner are key to Ford’s continued success as we leverage foundational strengths to build new capabilities and enrich customer experiences.”

Honorees are recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in categories including: