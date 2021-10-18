Automotive exhaust systems market will reach $68.45 Billion in six years

The global automotive exhaust systems market size is expected to reach USD 68.45 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Stringent government regulations associated with vehicle emissions coupled with the increasing penetration of after-treatment devices are anticipated to drive the demand for automotive exhaust systems.

Moreover, the increasing sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles along with the growing demand for lightweight emission systems are expected to create significant opportunities for players operating across the value chain of the market.