24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Bahamas Breaking News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Caribbean Cruising Government News Hospitality Industry News Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News

Virgin Voyages Now Sailing to Nassau and Bimini

28 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Virgin Voyages in The Bahamas
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

With vaccinations increasing and travel restrictions lifting across the world, cruise lines are coming back in full swing to Caribbean shores. Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady, a new luxury cruise, began its “inaugural” sailing season to the Caribbean, making its debut in The Bahamas with a four- night “Fire and Sunset Soirées,” including a stop at The Beach Club at Bimini. This past week inaugural ceremonies were held in the capital and Bimini, where Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation the Honorable I. Chester Cooper and Director General Joy Jibrilu welcomed the cruise line to the shores of The Islands of The Bahamas.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. The weekly cruises will positively impact the local economy.
  2. The Lady Scarlet will make weekly voyages to Bimini and Nassau over the next seven months, beginning October 2021 through May 2022.
  3. The cruise line requires full vaccinations for both guests and staff. Passengers will also be tested for Covid-19 prior to boarding, a cost covered by the cruise line.

During the inaugural ceremony in Bimini, Deputy Prime Minister Cooper expressed his optimism for economic growth considering this new partnership. “The weekly cruises will positively impact the local economy, and cruise guests will get to experience all the joys of a day on a small tropical island, from luxuriating on a gorgeous stretch of powder-soft, white sand beach, to expeditions that take them big game fishing, deep-sea diving, kayaking, and interacting with dolphins,” said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper.

Director General Joy Jibrilu echoed the sentiments of Deputy Prime Minister Cooper at the inaugural ceremony held in Nassau, “Virgin Voyages itineraries featuring a day in Nassau and a day in Bimini will allow for your over 2,700 guests to experience a taste of The Bahamas as they explore some of The Bahamas’ premier historical sites and attractions and interact with our warm, hospitable people.”

The adults-only cruise ship accommodates 2,770 passengers (inclusive of crew) and 24 food and beverage venues. The vessel also features numerous event venues, a smoke-free casino, an arcade, a dual-space fitness center and more.

The Lady Scarlet will make weekly voyages to Bimini and Nassau over the next seven months, beginning October 2021 through May 2022. In observance of Covid-19 protocols and to ensure safety, the cruise line requires full vaccinations for both guests and staff. Passengers will also be tested for Covid-19 prior to boarding, a cost covered by the cruise line. Health protocols onboard include sanitization, physical distancing, limited occupancy and enforcement of local government guidelines in each destination.

For more information on Virgin Voyages cruises, visit virginvoyages.com.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Linda S. Hohnholz

Linda Hohnholz has been the editor in chief for eTurboNews for many years.
She loves to write and pays attention to details.
She is also in charge of all premium content and press releases.

View all posts

You may also like

Leave a Comment