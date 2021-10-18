Virgin Voyages Now Sailing to Nassau and Bimini

The weekly cruises will positively impact the local economy. The Lady Scarlet will make weekly voyages to Bimini and Nassau over the next seven months, beginning October 2021 through May 2022. The cruise line requires full vaccinations for both guests and staff. Passengers will also be tested for Covid-19 prior to boarding, a cost covered by the cruise line.

Deputy Prime Minister Cooper expressed his optimism for economic growth considering this new partnership. "The weekly cruises will positively impact the local economy, and cruise guests will get to experience all the joys of a day on a small tropical island, from luxuriating on a gorgeous stretch of powder-soft, white sand beach, to expeditions that take them big game fishing, deep-sea diving, kayaking, and interacting with dolphins," said Deputy Prime Minister Cooper.

Director General Joy Jibrilu echoed the sentiments of Deputy Prime Minister Cooper at the inaugural ceremony held in Nassau, “Virgin Voyages itineraries featuring a day in Nassau and a day in Bimini will allow for your over 2,700 guests to experience a taste of The Bahamas as they explore some of The Bahamas’ premier historical sites and attractions and interact with our warm, hospitable people.”

The adults-only cruise ship accommodates 2,770 passengers (inclusive of crew) and 24 food and beverage venues. The vessel also features numerous event venues, a smoke-free casino, an arcade, a dual-space fitness center and more.

The Lady Scarlet will make weekly voyages to Bimini and Nassau over the next seven months, beginning October 2021 through May 2022. In observance of Covid-19 protocols and to ensure safety, the cruise line requires full vaccinations for both guests and staff. Passengers will also be tested for Covid-19 prior to boarding, a cost covered by the cruise line. Health protocols onboard include sanitization, physical distancing, limited occupancy and enforcement of local government guidelines in each destination.

For more information on Virgin Voyages cruises, visit virginvoyages.com.