Hawaii COVID-19 Risk Level From High to Medium

27 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Hawaii COVID status improves
Written by Linda S. Hohnholz

The Aloha State of Hawaii has moved from High Risk to Medium Risk today on the Covid Act Now list.

  1. Hawaii’s COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been decreasing over the past month.
  2. The state reached herd immunity for vaccinations relative to the population that has received at least one dose just within the past few days.
  3. Hawaii’s Governor David Ige is still recommending travel be limited to travel that is deemed necessary.

Covid Act Now provides a 5-color risk score for states and counties across the nation so citizens and government officials can better understand COVID status in their area. The Act Now Coalition is an independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded by volunteers in March 2020. Covid Act Now is a COVID-focused initiative to help people make informed decisions by providing timely and accurate data about COVID in the U.S.

For the past 30 days, Hawaii’s number of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been diminishing. Honolulu County, Hawaii, has reported having 156 staffed adult ICU beds. 86 are filled by non-COVID patients and 33 are filled by COVID patients. Overall, 119 out of 156 (76%) are filled. This suggests some ability to absorb an increase in COVID cases.

The state reached herd immunity within the past couple of days with a vaccination rate of 73.9% of the population receiving at least one dose. In Honolulu County, Hawaii, 720,162 people (73.9%) have received at least one dose and 647,576 (66.4%) are fully vaccinated. Anybody who is at least 12 years old is eligible to be vaccinated. Fewer than 0.001% of people who have received a dose experienced a severe adverse reaction.

On average, the infection rate in the islands is at 69% with a positive test rate of 3%. There are currently 7.3 new cases being reported per 100,000.

Honolulu County, Hawaii, has lower vulnerability than most U.S. counties. Communities with higher vulnerability have pre-existing economic, social, and physical conditions that may make it hard to respond to and recover from a COVID outbreak.

Recommendations

Travel should still be avoided unless it is necessary, or travelers are fully vaccinated.

Masks are recommended for vaccinated individuals in public indoor spaces to reduce the spread of the Delta variant. Unvaccinated people should continue to mask in all public spaces.

Indoor gatherings should be avoided with people outside the immediate household, unless they are fully vaccinated.

Schools can safely offer in-person learning only when these infection control measures are in place.

