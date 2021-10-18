24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Visa-free travel from Palestine to St Kitts and Nevis now

24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
Visa-free travel from Palestine to St Kitts and Nevis now.
Written by Harry Johnson

Palestine is the fourth nation to formalize diplomatic relations with St Kitts and Nevis after Burkina Faso, Gabon, and Egypt in the last four weeks

  • St Kitts and Nevis Tourism recording fourth diplomatic agreement in less than four weeks.
  • Visa-free waivers allow restriction-free travel to citizens of the nations that sign the agreement.
  • This privilege also extends to individuals who have received citizenship through economic means.

The Premier of Nevis and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of St Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Mark Brantley has been actively building international relations over the last month.

During the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Serbia this week, Minister Brantley signed a visa-free waiver agreement with Palestine.

“A historic day for St Kitts and Nevis as we sign [a] reciprocal visa waiver agreement with HE Riad Maliki Foreign Minister [of] the State of Palestine allowing visa-free travel between our two peoples. St Kitts and Nevis continues to expand its diplomatic footprint globally,” wrote Minister Brantley on Instagram.

Visa-free waivers allow restriction-free travel to citizens of the nations that sign the agreement. This means that an entry visa is not needed for nationals of either country before entering the country the deal is signed. This privilege also extends to individuals who have received citizenship through economic means, like St Kitts and Nevis‘ Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program.

The State of Palestine, the newest addition to St Kitts and Nevis’ growing list of visa-free travel offerings, allows its citizens to enter close to 35 destinations. However, with millions of Palestinians living aboard due to political instability, many face difficulty travelling internationally or even back to their homeland.

Through this “historic” agreement, Palestinian diaspora and entrepreneurs who chose to partake in St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI Program can generally travel visa-free not only to Palestine but to nearly 160 countries and territories, including central education and business hubs.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

