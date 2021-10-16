Four Russian tourists found dead in Albanian hotel sauna.

Russian tourists died in western Albania hotel.

Representatives of the Russian Embassy are investigating the deaths of four Russian tourists.

Russian tourists were found dead in a hotel in the Kerret village in western Albanian Kavaja district.

A representative of Russian diplomatic mission in Tirana, Albania said four Russian tourists were found dead in a hotel sauna in the Kerret village in the Kavaja district in western Albania.

Staff members of the consular division of Russia’s embassy in Albania are investigating the details of the death of Russian tourists.

“[They are] investigating the circumstances,” embassy spokesperson said.

According to Albanian Daily News publication, four Russian tourists were found dead late on Friday in a hotel sauna in the Kerret village in the Kavaja district in Albania’s west.

All of them suffocated, the publication said with reference to the police sources.

Particularly, the police are examining whether the ventilating system in the sauna worked properly.

The dead, two men and two women, were aged from 31 to 60.