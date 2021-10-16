24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
World’s Most Exclusive Night Club LOUIS XIII to Offer Ultra-Rare Red Decanter N°XIII

There are only 200 N°XIII red decanters available worldwide, which mean distribution is limited to one decanter per club per night.

LOUIS XIII cognac is the result of the life achievement of generations of Cellar Masters, blending the finest eaux-de-vie using grapes grown exclusively in Grande Champagne. It is essential for LOUIS XIII to be experienced as a ritual, drop by drop, to reveal a prolonged and evolving expression of flavor, in a single moment of excellence. Customers who want to try their luck by ordering one of the N°XIII Experiences can log on to LOUIS XIII Society* or purchase directly through select nightclubs. A LOUIS XIII Brand Ambassador will contact each of them to organize this unique adventure. The experience is so exclusive that there is greater chance of being accepted on a space mission.

The first N°XIII decanter to arrive in the U.S. will be unveiled on October 15 at OMNIA in Las Vegas. For more information on product availability, contact: [email protected]

EXTEND TIME WITH A SPECIAL RITUAL

Time is the raw material of LOUIS XIII, and N°XIII allows us to explore a whole new expression of time. Nightlife is defined by a sense of freedom, pleasure and celebration, all of which are captured and amplified by the N°XIII tasting ritual: a red individually numbered crystal decanter, revealed from under a LED cloche. Six red bespoke crystal glasses on a luminous tray accompany it, standing out from the crowd. Red is the defining color of the experience, capturing the passion, electricity and lifeforce of the night. LOUIS XIII is served using a special cognac pipette, known as the Spear, to prolong the drop–by–drop service ritual. The aromas and notes of the remarkable cognac can then be savored at length. LOUIS XIII fixes its own rhythm in the night.

CRAFTED DECANTER BY HAND

LOUIS XIII has collaborated with Saint–Louis, the oldest glass manufacturer in Europe, to create the striking handmade N°XIII red decanter and red cognac glasses. The vibrant red hue of the glass can only be achieved using a secret process that requires the addition of gold. Saint-Louis’ shared passion for tradition, savoir–faire and innovation comes to life in the rare decanters: blown, cut, decorated and engraved by hand, and individually numbered, it is finished with the LOUIS XIII signature dentelle spikes and a palladium neck. Following a N°XIII tasting ritual, clients may leave the nightclub with their N°XIII decanter (if the rules of the club and local legal regulations allow) as a treasured souvenir of the most memorable of nights. The NFC–enabled stopper grants the owner exclusive access to the LOUIS XIII Society and all its membership benefits.

The LOUIS XIIII N°XIII recommended selling price is available upon request.

*The LOUIS XIII Society is a private members club for owners of LOUIS XIII Cognac decanters.

