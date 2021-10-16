24/7 eTV BreakingNewsShow : Click on the volume button (lower left of the video screen)
Novavax Heads to World Vaccine Congress Europe

46 mins ago
by editor
2 min read
Written by editor

Biotechnology company Novavax, Inc. which is dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development, will deliver a presentation during the World Vaccine Congress Europe 2021.

A topic of discussion will be Novavax’ COVID-NanoFlu™ Combination Vaccine, which combines the company’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 and NanoFlu™ vaccine candidates with Matrix-M™ adjuvant in a single formulation.       

Session details are as follows:

Date:     Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Time:     11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) /
 
5:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)
Title:      Update on Novavax’ NanoFlu vaccine and COVID-19-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine development
Novavax Participant:       Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development
 
 

The company’s proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

