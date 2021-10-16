Novavax Heads to World Vaccine Congress Europe

A topic of discussion will be Novavax’ COVID-NanoFlu™ Combination Vaccine, which combines the company’s recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 and NanoFlu™ vaccine candidates with Matrix-M™ adjuvant in a single formulation.

Session details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, October 20, 2021 Time: 11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Central European Time (CET) / 5:30 a.m. – 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Title: Update on Novavax’ NanoFlu vaccine and COVID-19-NanoFlu Combination Vaccine development Novavax Participant: Vivek Shinde, M.D., Vice President, Clinical Development

The company’s proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. Novavax is conducting late-stage clinical trials for NVX-CoV2373, its vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, met all primary objectives in its pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial in older adults. Both vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax’ proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.